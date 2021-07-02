type here...
GhPageEntertainmentLady being bonked by boyfriend wakes up neighbors with her loud noise...
Entertainment

Lady being bonked by boyfriend wakes up neighbors with her loud noise (VIDEO)

By Qwame Benedict
Lady being bonked by boyfriend wakes up neighbours with her loud noise
relationship
- Advertisement -

A neighbor has shared a short video on social media of his next-door neighbor banging the hell out of a lady in the room.

In the viral video, the neighbor who was probably taken aback by the loud noise coming from the next room decided to investigate.

He recorded the video and you can hear the woman screaming on top of her voice clearly showing how excited she was about what was being done to her.

Watch the video below;

Read some comments below:

royaldeuswinery1: “Eiii matter chop hot ooo,Behind the scenes paa ooo”

immanueldesantimina: “Feeling no y3 deep ????”

wayne_4u: “????? behine the scene of porn?”

mariamadams858: “? ahhhh”

chubz_b: “Royal rumble… ?”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 2, 2021
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News