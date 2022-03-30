type here...
Lady blasts Kennedy Agyapong for losing case against Kevin Taylor
News

Lady blasts Kennedy Agyapong for losing case against Kevin Taylor

By Qwame Benedict
Grid photos of Kevin Taylor, Lady and Kennedy Agyapong
Kevin Taylor-lady-Kennedy Agyapong
In an amazing outburst following his loss in court to Kevin Taylor, an American-based Ghanaian lady rained fire on Honourable Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy was chastised by the lady for having the audacity to sue someone else when he deserved to be sued the most.

Kennedy, she claims, has insulted and abused nearly everyone in Ghana, including prominent journalists and politicians, with no repercussions.

She was astounded that such a thug would sue someone else for damaging their reputation.

She believes Agyapong is the last person on the earth to sue someone for defamation.

In a recent defamation case in a US district court, the Assin Central MP lost his defamation complaint against writer Kevin Taylor.

Agyapong’s lawsuit was dismissed because it lacked validity and foundation.

The Ghanaian politician sued Kevin Taylor and his Loud Media silence outfit for a tune of $9.5 million.

    Source:Ghpage

