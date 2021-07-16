Upon all your all-knowing attitude you still got laid by a man who wears skirts -Lady mocks Nana Aba

- Advertisement -

It appears Nana Aba Anamoah has finally bitten more than she can chew after she had to turn off her comment section on social media to avoid netizens from trolling and pouring insults on her.

According to Netizen who goes by the name Queen Mellisa, Nana Aba Anamoah despite all her all-knowing attitude allows a skirt-wearing man to sleep with her so she should shut up.

SEE ALSO: Kojo Yankson was sleeping with me, Nana Aba Anamoah & Lydia Forson at the same time -Abena Korkor

It all started when Nana Aba Anamoah made a post to defend the 2nd Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia after netizens trolled her for caring more about her looks, dressing to kill each chance she gets, and wasting tax payer’s money on makeup kits.

Nana Aba Anamoah posted about the achievements of Samira Bawumia and called her critics social media warriors who wake up angry and can’t stand the strong personality of Samira Bawumia. She asked Samira Bawumia’s critics to get a life.

SEE ALSO: I want half of his properties- Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife files 3rd appeal; refuses to vacate his mansion (Details)

Nana Aba Anamoah posted:

“You’re on social media attacking her! Keyboard warriors. You wake up angry! You can’t stand strong personalities who are beautiful through no fault of theirs. Do you know what Samira does from her small office? Let her attempt to be all over with her work, you’ll be the same people who will jump on mountains and scream out that she’s trying to upstage the First Lady or compete with her. Get a life.”

Nana Aba Anamoah’s post defending Samira Bawumia that angered Netizens

SEE ALSO: The comeback of Mahama would be a mistake – Samira Bawumia

Well, it appears Nana Aba Anamoah underestimated the fury of netizens especially NPP supporters who claim Samira Bawumia insulted John Mahama and even called him ‘useless’ prior to the 2016 general elections.

One person whose comment pushed Nana Aba to turn off her comment section was Queen Mellisa, a die-hard supporter of John Mahama and the NDC. She wrote:

“Madam ! will you keep quiet? the mere fact that people admire you does not give you the temerity to talk down on them, who told you people who discuss matters that do not sit well with them, don’t have a life? Upon your all-knowing attitude, you still got laid by a man who wears SKIRT, get lost!” One lady wrote to her fellow lady.

Queen Mellisa’s comment dissing Nana Aba Anamoah

By the way, in case you don’t know, crossdresser, Osebo is the baby daddy of Nana Aba Anamoah’s son.

SEE ALSO: Life is short please forgive me – Osebo begs for the forgiveness of Nana Aba Anamoah and his son

Other comments read:

“Nana Aba Anamoah Did Samira Bawumia’s Personal Aide hack your account or what? Sometimes, it’s best not to have an opinion on some matters. Otherwise, have a fair opinion. Ebi Ghana we all dey. If not for Samira, I did not know a real Muslim woman would have such a level of disrespect for a man and his family all in the name of winning political favor for her husband. I thought that character was for the Afia Akotos. Kindly compare what the young Samira did to JM to what Lordina did to Bawumia( if any). Now you want Samira to harvest sugarcane after cultivating kpakpo shit?, abi? We hail you for your big love for Samira! Boe!”

Nowhere cool oo lol