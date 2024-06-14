A young lady who has decided to stay anonymous has shared a chilling story of how she got her boyfriend mad for breaking up with her and marrying a different woman.

According to the lady, she started dating her boyfriend identified as Kwaku when was done with JHS after the guy who was five years older than her promised to take care of her and eventually marry her.

In the space of one month, he took her virginity and even got her pregnant but they terminated the pregnancy and the help her boyfriend promised to give him never came.

Rather it was her boyfriend who was benefiting from her by taking her money and eating her provisions meant to be taken to school since she got admitted into a boarding house.

Fast forward, to 2017 the guy broke up with her under the excuse that his parents said they wouldn’t allow him to marry an Ewe. But a few months later he back to beg her and she agreed for them to be together.

In 2018, he went to her boyfriend’s house to see him with another lady and introduced her to the new lady as her ex-girlfriend who is still bothering him. This broke her down forcing her to see a juju man who gave her something to pour at the doorsteps of Kwaku.

Since then she has been living her life until chanced on Kwaku Mad in 2021 which made her sad. She went to the juju man to reverse whatever she did and paid for everything to be done.

She retired some years later and saw that Kwaku was still mad and a visit back to the juju man she was informed that the man has left back to his hometown since 2022.

