GhPageLifestyleLady uses her boyfriend's semen for sikaduro
Lifestyle

Lady uses her boyfriend’s semen for sikaduro

By Armani Brooklyn
Well, it’s now clear that it’s not only men who will go to all ends and employ all the necessary means available just to have money.

Women are now strongly competing with men in the sakawa/sika duro business and it’s very worrying looking at how the youths detest hard work and want everything on a silver platter.

A young guy has taken to the internet to share a very intriguing story as to how his own girlfriend belonged to a secret society that uses semen to generate money.

According to the young man who is now free from the evil shackles of the lady, he was sacked from work and went from living a soft life to sleeping on an empty stomach and even had to beg for money on the internet after he exhausted his savings.

In his story, he noted that his ex-lover deliberately had long oral sex with him any time she came to his place, and it was during that period he harvested his semen for her sika duro purposes.

Men must be very careful when selecting lovers because we are in very dark times and evil thoughts have clouded the minds of many.

    Source:GHpage

