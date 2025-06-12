Lady breaks down as fiancé cancels wedding 2 weeks to D-Day

A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video of herself receiving treatment at the hospital after her fiancé cancelled their wedding two weeks before the celebrations.

As seen, the lady shared the heartbreaking video on TikTok.

In a caption attached to the video, she noted that her man and her were set to get married in the coming two weeks.

However, he had cancelled the whole thing, throwing her into a breakdown.

She was seen receiving a drip while shedding tears over her problem.

READ ALSO: GH Kobby’s brother speaks

The lady captioned …

“He cancelled the wedding two weeks before the scheduled date.”

Check out reactions that followed…



@@peace57 said: “men are evil”

@Miliky23 wrote: “pick up your remains and move on and trust the Lord for a better tomorrow, my true life story but we are assured of greater testimony tomorrow. it’s well…”

@QueenX wrote: “a broken wedding ? is better than ,a broken marriage. ? Get well soon”

@esther said: “when u suppose dey thank God say he delivered you from shackles

you don’t know what behold you outside

I can never cry for this kind thing

instead I will go spiritual”

@ACM HAIR wrote: “pls instead of crying at home go and shed that tear in the presence of God pour out ur heart to him i bet he will definitely come true, this is my little secret i am sharing with you”

READ ALSO: MC Portfolio says GH Kobby can’t even kill a fly