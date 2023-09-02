Lady breaks down in massive tears after finding her missing twin brother (Video)

A young lady has broken down in tears after meeting up with her twin brother who has been missing for years.



A TikTok user with the handle @babycare335 has taken to their page to upload an emotional video of two siblings reuniting after many years.



After years of looking for her long-lost twin brother, the young lady has finally reunited with him.

As the siblings embraced one another, tears and tight hugs marked the emotional reunion.

According to Babycare’s description, the siblings were divided when their parents’ marriage broke down.

While the father assumed custody of the boy, the mother kept the girl. Fate brought them back together after yearning for a reunion for years.

The caption of the video reads;

“After so many years of searching, this young lady finally met her twin brother allegedly, they both separated when their parents had to go their separate ways. The mother kept the girl and the father kept the boy.”

