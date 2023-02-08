- Advertisement -

It’s always the broke girls who have premium taste and wants the finest of all things but are always ungrateful and waiting for the highest bidder.

A young jobless and broke lady has parted ways with her pharmacist boyfriend who gave her 40 cedis daily as chop money.

According to this lady, the 40 cedis she receives from her guy is very meagre because she can’t even buy a box of Pizza with it.

Evidently, the current crop of girls of nowadays care much about money and not love and due to that if you try dating a girl with empty an pocket then always e prepared to chop breakfast at any point in time.

In this hard economy, someone thinks receiving free 40 cedis on a daily is too small whiles even labourers make only 60 cedis after carrying bags of cement and blocks from morning till evening.

The guy who anonymously shared the sad story with other Facebook users wrote;

“Good morning house, I’m Enock from cape coast and I’m a pharmacist. There is some issues bothering me of which I want the house to help me out. I’m seeing a lady who happens to be my girlfriend.

We hv dated for 2 years and this girl always complain wen I give her 40 cedis for day. She has been complaining several times the 40 cedis I give her a day is not enough so I should increase which I said no cox I also hv a lot to attend . And 40 cedis is not small money cox almost 1,200 cedis a months so what are telling me.

just yesterday I send her 40 cedis and she returned it back to me telling me she is no more interested in that 40 cedis I give a day. Since den she doesn’t pik my call nor return my message. Just today I had a message from her telling me she can’t continue cox some one out there is ready to sponsor her so is over off which I answer ok.

So I want to ask the house especially the ladies if I’m been wicked to her or she just don’t us to move on. Please this is the story but hide my identity and don’t give my account to any one who ask it. Just want to read comment and see if I was right. Thank u so kindly post in the group from me.”

Below are some of the comments gathered under the story;

Francis Essiaw – Sending 40gh a day to your girlfriend sounds insult to them … Give her Gh1250 a month and she will call you lovely names .. Simply because most of them don’t know mathematics

Maame Efya Adomah Osei – Eeeeeiii wat God does this gal serve ? Infact I want serve that God, biko 40cedis is small huh ? abeg try dating taadi guy wai anka wob3 nu wo ho20ghc a day kraaa agye Nyame

Williams Dave – This man is the reason I’m not getting a girlfriend 40GH a day what a wawaful

Nezer Ussher – Some people are getting 5cedis elsewhere and imagine 40 cedis for such a person…. Bra if she has left, this Sunday go for Thanksgiving service and sow a seed at church.

Atigma Em – If you had put that 40gh in a susu box each day you’d have a sizable amount to invest and and make billions. Some of you don’t need girlfriends, you need sense.

