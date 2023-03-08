- Advertisement -

A young lady, identified simply as Joy, has reportedly dumped her boyfriend after discovering his real name is ‘Bashiru’, and not ‘Bash’.

According to the lady, she had been dating her boyfriend for seven months and believed his real name was ‘Bash’ and that he was of Turkish descent.



However, she received a rude shock when her lover’s old friend came visiting and called him by his full name ‘Bashiru’.



According to her, she was appalled by this and felt angry that he lied to her about his real name for seven whole months.

READ ALSO: Woman left unconscious after boyfriend allegedly beats her to a pulp

She eventually broke up with him because she felt embarrassed by his name, and didn’t know how to introduce him to her friends with his name.

Her male friend took to Twitter to share the chat he had with her in which she explained why she broke up with him.

Sharing screenshots of the chat, he wrote,

“A female friend of mine broke up with her boyfriend of 7 months after finding out that his real name is Bashiru, and not Bash.?

Women are weird?”

Read the chat below,

READ ALSO: Pastor who dated & rented room for Slay Queen who killed her Canadian boyfriend now exposed

Below are how some social media users have reacted to the bizarre story;

You broke up with someone because of change in his name? This is what happens when you date under age girls who knows nothing about commitment. Wait till you clock 50, then you won't care about the name anymore. Even if his name is Satan, you will accept — WALSHAK EXTUZER ??? (@walshakgentle) March 6, 2023

Who dey give birth to this galz sef????

Ori Yin Buru Niii?You ended 7months relationship all because of your boyfriend’s name?She’s already seeing someone else sha???? pic.twitter.com/wR6hW98J7a — Omoalhaji?? (@Omoalhaji___) March 6, 2023

I once met a guy who told me his name is deen the day I found out he's nurudeen i stopped talking to him — omowunmi (@adeaderenle) March 6, 2023

I don’t like intrude myself into relationship stuff but It’s not the name that made the girl to broken up with her boyfriend their is a mystery behind her decision. — Peaceoveto (@Peaceoveto15) March 6, 2023

READ ALSO: Lady finally marries boyfriend after dating him for 8 years