Lady breaks up with guy who sent her abroad to propose

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady breaks up with guy who sent her abroad to propose
A Morrocan guy has shared his broken heart story on Twitter and once again “Fear Women” still remains valid.

According to this heartbroken guy, she bought a gold engagement ring for the lady and specially flew her to New York City to propose marriage to her but their relationship still ended in premium tears.

Apparently, the lady was seeing another guy but said yes to this brokenhearted gentleman because of his money but as we all know, nothing can be hidden forever under the sun.

He later found out about his fiancee’s outside affair hence he was left with no other option than to call off their wedding that was scheduled to come off this month.

Many social media users have put forward that their affair was destined to go south looking at how heavily tattooed the lady is – Meanwhile the guy on the other hand looks very gentle and responsible.

Time and time again, both young ladies and men have proven that it’s suicidal to trust in love in this 21st century.

    Source:GHpage

    Friday, March 25, 2022
