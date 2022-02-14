Lady buys Mercedes Benz GLA worth $36K for boyfriend on Valentine’s Day [Video]

- Advertisement -

In order to prove how much she loves her man, a lady purchased a Mercedes Benz GLA and presented it to him as Valentine’s Day present.

The car which is priced at a whopping $36,000 became a center of attraction and attention when the lady presented it to the gentlemen amidst pomp.

The gentleman could not hide his joy as he could not believe he was actually receiving such a pricy gift on Valentine’s Day.

With the car decorated with balloons to signify the love that binds them together, the lady gave out the keys to the Mercedes Benz GLA to the gentleman.

Check Out His Reaction In The Video Below: