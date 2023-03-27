Lady calls out boyfriend for dumping her to marry another woman after becoming rich

- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian woman has taken to the internet to call out her ex-boyfriend for betraying the love and trust she had for him.

According to this lady who can be identified on Twitter as @Abenarama, her ex-boyfriend named Nana Boateng promised her Heaven on Earth only to later stab her in the back.

Apparently, Nana Boateng married without Abena’s knowledge. The estranged lover only got to know about Nana’s ‘secret’ marriage after a Twitter user shared pictures from the plush wedding ceremony to congratulate the newlyweds.

Abena’s dream of getting married to Nana Boateng and sharing kids with him immediately got shattered after she saw the pictures.

She painfully and emotionally took to the comments section of the tweet to write an epistle of how she sacrificed all that she had to make Nana Boateng feel comfortable when he had nothing.

As claimed by Abena, she wasn’t ready for any form of a romantic relationship but Nana Boateng convinced her to begin an affair with him only to be dumped like a piece of trash in the end.

She additionally professed in the latter part of her write-up that she kept postponing her postgraduate just to be with Nana Boateng the betrayer.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

