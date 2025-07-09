type here...
Entertainment

Lady calls for justice after best friend gave her tribal marks for sleeping with her boyfriend

By Mzta Churchill

A lady has taken to social media to ensure justice is served in her favor.

In a video sighted by Gh Page, the young woman could be seen with tribal marks all over her face.

She continued to let viewers take a critical look at her face as the camera kept recording her.

Per the report attached to the video, the lady had a fight with her best friend over the latter’s boyfriend.

It is noted that the lady whose video has gone viral went into a relationship with her best friend’s boyfriend.

When caught, the best friend decided to teach her a lesson she wouldn’t ever forget, giving her tribal marks.

The lady has therefore taken to social media to call for justice on the issue.
.
According to her, she believes she is innocent, hence, a justice in her favor should be served.

- GhPage
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Auntie Naa’s bodyguard slapped Girls Girls’ family member at her funeral- son reveals

Auntie Naa ignored Girls Girls on her sick bed to d!e- son reveals

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Dying Lovers

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Efia Odo

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways