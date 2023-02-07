A young Nigerian lady, named Oghenero Anita John has recently found out that her boyfriend got married to another woman hours after they both spoke on the phone last Sunday.

Sad Anita has shared clips and photos showing the lovely moments she shared with her now-married boyfriend and currently crying profusely about being used and dumped like a piece of tissue paper.

Describing her ex-lover as a devil in human form, Anita has urged her fellow ladies to develop strong fear for men as she’s presently wondering how she will recover from this brutal heartbreak.

The crying lady also shared a video and pictures from her estranged boyfriend’s wedding which someone forwarded to her on WhatsApp.

The lady lamented that they were together days before his wedding.

She captioned the video, “My boyfriend got married few days after I last saw him and few hours after we spoke on the phone??? i dont even know how to heal from this.”

Social media users have expressed their thoughts on the matter as they have taken to the comments section of the video to share their opinions…



unified_wale – Don’t know why bad people don’t meet their fellow bad people.. make dem dey compete with who get shege pass



nursetrendy – You won’t relate to this until you experience it . It very painful and heartbreaking. Hope she heals fast



olaadeofficial – This is wickedness tho and at this point , people should start getting arrested for this cause this could get one suicidal.

auluchee – These people act like they don’t have family members!! Would you want this for your own sister or brother?? Ike gwuru!! It is well.

