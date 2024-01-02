Lady calls out popular musician for infecting her with herpes after their intercourse

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle name @Edna_Resse has accused up-and-coming singer Rasaki of infecting her with herpes after their intercourse.

Edna made this revelation on X formerly Twitter after Rasaki’s current girlfriend shared all-loved-up photos of themselves on the microblogging platform.

Edna who’s still pained by the fact that Rasaki chopped, dumped and also infected her with herpes quickly quoted the tweet to accuse the mock and disgrace the musician.

As stated by bitter Edna, Rasaki is very wicked for infecting her with herpes.

She simply wrote; Rasaki wicked herpes giver. Omo! Love and light to you.

As of the publication of the article, Edna’s quoted tweet had garnered over 1.3 million views and 1.3k comments.

What is Herpes?

Herpes is a viral infection caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV). There are two main types of herpes viruses: HSV-1 and HSV-2. Each type can infect either the oral or genital area, but they are most commonly associated with specific regions.

HSV-1 (Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1):

Oral Herpes: Often associated with cold sores or fever blisters, oral herpes primarily affects the mouth and face.



Transmission: It is commonly transmitted through oral-to-oral contact, but can also be spread through contact with infected saliva, skin, or mucous membranes.



Symptoms: Cold sores, fever, and sometimes swollen lymph nodes are common symptoms.

HSV-2 (Herpes Simplex Virus Type 2):

Genital Herpes: Primarily affects the genital and anal areas.



Transmission: Mainly transmitted through sexual contact, including vaginal, anal, or oral sex with an infected partner.



Symptoms: Genital sores or ulcers, itching, pain, and flu-like symptoms during the initial outbreak.



General Characteristics and Transmission:

Asymptomatic Shedding: People infected with herpes can shed the virus even when they don’t have visible symptoms, making transmission possible at any time.



Primary and Recurrent Infections: Initial infection can cause more severe symptoms, while subsequent outbreaks (recurrences) may be milder and shorter in duration.



Latency: After the initial infection, the virus can become latent in nerve cells and reactivate, causing recurrent outbreaks.



Diagnosis and Testing:

Clinical Examination: Healthcare professionals can diagnose herpes based on physical symptoms and a patient’s medical history.



Viral Culture: A sample from a sore or blister is collected and tested for the presence of the virus.



Polymerase

Chain Reaction (PCR) Test: Detects the genetic material of the virus.

Blood Tests: Serologic tests, such as the herpes simplex virus type-specific serological tests (IgG and IgM), can indicate previous exposure to the virus.



Treatment:

Antiviral Medications: Medications like acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir can help control symptoms, reduce the severity of outbreaks, and minimize the risk of transmission.

Pain Relievers: Over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate discomfort during outbreaks.



Prevention:

Safe Sex: Consistent and correct use of condoms during sexual activity can reduce the risk of transmission.



Antiviral Medications: Daily suppressive therapy with antiviral medications can reduce the frequency of outbreaks and the risk of transmission.



Avoiding Contact: Avoiding intimate contact during active outbreaks can minimize the risk of transmission.



Psychosocial Impact:

Stigma: The social stigma associated with herpes can have emotional and psychological effects on individuals.



Support Groups: Joining support groups or seeking counseling can help individuals cope with the emotional aspects of living with herpes.



It’s important to note that herpes is a common infection, and while there is no cure, antiviral medications can help manage symptoms and reduce the risk of transmission.

Individuals experiencing symptoms or concerns should consult with a healthcare professional for accurate diagnosis and appropriate management.

