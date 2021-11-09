- Advertisement -

There seems to be a recent craze by some church leaders asking their members to stick in the church, therefore, asking their members to marry from the church.

According to these leaders, they don’t want members leaving their church and as such wants members to get married to someone in the same church.

Well, we thought those things are more amongst the one-man churches but looks like some of the renowned churches are also having such rules.

A lady on social media whose marriage failed to see the light after her Church failed to bless her marriage because the groom was coming from a different church.

The lady called out the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) as the most hypocritical religious group ever for failing to bless the marriage but was ready to accept their tithes.

She stated that the church made it clear that they were not going to bless the marriage but rather would be there as guests with no participation from them.

Read her full statement below:

“My church SDA is the most hypocritical religious group ever! The church washes it hands off a member and his or her wedding preparation, blessing and encouragement because the member isn’t marrying an Adventist.

The church will come as guests, no participation wheresoever… any SDA pastor who tries to bless a wedding between an Adventist and a non-Adventist will be sanctioned, his license as a Pastor will be revoked!

We call ourselves the remnant church, we want to win souls… it’s not only by singing and preaching… marriages bring people together, through marriage we can win souls and if we countinue like this how will we “pass the MESSAGE to the rest of the world in this Generation”? After the wedding de3 they will accept your tithe and Offering, if your non-Adventist spouse brings money to “help God’s work” they will not reject it cos it’s from a non-Adventist.

No matter your role at church, if you aren’t marrying an Adventist, you will be left on your own. No wonder a lot of Adventist who marry non-Adventist stop attending church cos it’s way too painful. Let’s change that “ChurchManual” let’s understand that Salvation can also be gotten through marriage. Mo nyaa twom!!!“

