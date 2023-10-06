Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84

- Advertisement -

The pair met in Glasgow and have been married since 1966, and in 2013 Scottish football legend Sir Alex retired to spend more time with her.

A statement issued on behalf of the Ferguson family reads: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lady Cathy died at the age of 84.

The family asks for privacy at this time.”