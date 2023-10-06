type here...
Lady Cathy Ferguson, wife of Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84

Who is Lady Cathy Ferguson and at what age did she die?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The pair met in Glasgow and have been married since 1966, and in 2013 Scottish football legend Sir Alex retired to spend more time with her.

Lady Cathy met sir Alex Ferguson in 1964 and got married in 1966. A marriage that provided 3 children

A statement issued on behalf of the Ferguson family reads: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lady Cathy died at the age of 84.

The family asks for privacy at this time.”

