News

Lady caught on camera stealing couple’s money at wedding – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
In a trending video, a young lady was filmed stealing from a couple she was supposed to be helping.


TikToker, @preshkc1, who shared the clip on the social media platform vowed:


“Na why I go dey use my hand pick my money.”

Wording on the clip explained that the lady was helping the couple pick money people sprayed on them when she pulled the act.


In the clip, she held a bag containing the money and quickly dipped her hand into it to help herself with some cash. She hid it away in a waist bag she had.

Watch the video below:

Source:GHpage

