Lady caught on CCTV stealing wigs drops her phone as guarantee for payment

A Nigerian lady who stole a bone straight wig and a pixie from a shop has reportedly dropped her mobile phone as collateral until she pays back the full amount after being caught on CCTV.

This was revealed in a series of posts shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by user @dammiedammie35.

In the video, the woman is seen being confronted by several people who asked her how she intended to pay for the stolen items.

The woman and the people recording her made several remarks in the video.

The clip which is currently trending online, has since attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

READ ALSO: Ezeani finally arrested after being declared wanted by the police

Netizens Reactions…

@FrannyOD: “When they see their greedy politicians who stole and are still stealing their destinies they should make sure to replicate the same treatment!”

@FootyAndVibes. Naso you go come online with the wig you stole to oppress others. Thief.”

@Zedoxniyi: “you stole an item, seller is agreeing to the thief dropping a personal item to installmentally offset the bill of the stolen item. Must she pay for stolen item since there is a caught?”

@Lartiano: “Not Supporting Stealing, But Why Forcing Her To Pay By Holding On To Her Phone? Collect Whatever She Stole And Hand Her Over To The Appropriate Authority. She Had Been Disgraced Already Why Forcing Her To Pay.”

@lazfranklin71: “Make the other girl wey dey rush her with questions calm down na , shuuuu. Like say she interrogating the thief is holy. If she talk too much tomorrow her own noodles go leak online and we go watch am.”

@Opsylo_jay: “That’s the only place those people messed up. They shouldn’t have forced her to pay. It’s even better if she gets arrested and let the law takes it course. Reminds me of the story of Tortoise and Snail where Tortoise was the culprit but Snail later was tagged the Villian.”

@Montofigo1: “I’ll never feel pity for any embarrassment faced by a petty thief, so far that no jungle justice is involved. If you’ve been a victim either on personal belongings or from your business, you’ll understand. I’ve been a victim of both.”

So she agrees to drop her phone until she pays for the items she allegedly stole. Fair or nah ? ????????? https://t.co/ee9abkGiWV pic.twitter.com/cDG68DmUo7 — Oyindamola? (@dammiedammie35) May 28, 2025

READ ALSO: Enugu native doctor & millionaire busted for money rituals