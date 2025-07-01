Lady caught stealing in Adenta apartment with master keys

A young woman has been arrested at the SSNIT Flats in Adenta after she was found in possession of multiple master keys, raising suspicions that she may be behind a recent string of apartment break-ins in the area.

The arrest occurred after alert residents, already on edge from weeks of reported thefts, noticed the woman acting suspiciously around the flats.

According to eyewitnesses, she was seen attempting to unlock a door using one of the keys in her possession, prompting a resident to raise an alarm.

A search of her belongings reportedly revealed several master keys, which police believe may have been used to illegally access multiple apartments during the daytime, particularly when tenants were away at work.

“We’ve had several complaints about items going missing from homes without any signs of forced entry.

“This arrest might be the breakthrough we’ve been waiting for,” one resident told reporters.

In a video that has since surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the suspect is seen visibly shaken and in tears as she is surrounded and questioned by angry residents shortly after her arrest.

The Adenta District Police Command has taken the suspect into custody, confirming that she is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Authorities are working to determine whether she acted alone or is part of a larger burglary syndicate targeting residential areas in Accra.

Residents of SSNIT Flats have expressed relief over the arrest but remain concerned that more suspects may still be at large.

“We hope this leads to a proper crackdown on whoever else is involved. We’ve had enough of living in fear,” said another tenant.

The police are urging members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.

