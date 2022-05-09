type here...
Lady causes stir with her revealing outfit to VGMA23 that exposed her raw butt
Entertainment

Lady causes stir with her revealing outfit to VGMA23 that exposed her raw butt

By Kweku Derrick
VGMA 23 worst dressed lady
A beautiful young lady is currently trending online as the worst dressed guest at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday.

Viral videos circulating on social media show the shameless lady walking at the venue in a see-through outfit that left little to the imagination of other attendees.

The yet-identified lady was literally naked as she wore no underwear under her short dress that left her bumpy buttocks on full display for everyone to catch a glimpse.

Although it may seem she suffered a wardrobe malfunction by wearing the wrong choice of outfit to the event, a critical look at the footage tells a different story.

She appeared to be wild aware of her exposed goodies because she boldly walked onto the red carpet to steal the spotlight.

Additionally, she was in the company of friends who could have prompted her and saved her from embarrassment. Instead, they cheered her on and took photos and videos of her as she stepped onto the red carpet to showcase her body.

Some Ghanaians who have seen the video believe she’s a hookup girl who came there with a mission to get a man to take her home after the event.

    Source:GHPage

