Lifestyle

Lady causes stir after sharing photos of her rare facial dimples

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
lady with rare dimple
Mixed reactions have greeted photos of a beautiful Nigerian lady with extremely deep facial dimples after she shared them online.

In the photos which have gone viral, the lady flaunted her dented cheeks which many deemed as surgically acquired and not natural. 

Social media users who can’t fathom how she got it, whether through birth or self-induced have been divided in opinions.

Nigerian lady with rare dimple (3)
While some people loved her dimples and the way it looked, others, however, opined that it was too deep for her cheeks.

Below are some of the reactions to the photos

Deligh55 said: “Is this pothole or dimples? Too much for those cheeks if u ask me.”

Sandra_hiibe noted: “I used to like dimples until I saw this.”

Jennifer added: “Hmm this is not nice o.”

