Lady celebrates big time as she becomes the first person in her family to travel abroad – Video

A Nigerian lady successfully relocated abroad, and a heartwarming video of her journey has emerged online.

The video was posted by Feyy, who said the lady who travelled abroad is her younger sister.



In the video, the lady was surrounded by her family as she was celebrating her imminent departure.



They were at the airport to see her off. She was making ‘shakara’ and calling herself a celebrity, especially as she was the first in her family to travel abroad.



Despite being the lastborn of the family, she became the first to travel out. Her siblings watched with strong faces as she celebrated.

Fey captioned the video: “Last born but you are the first to travel out of the country.

My sisters and their doings. I’m going to miss her so much.”



Watch the video below: