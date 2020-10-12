The flyer of a birthday celebrant has got Ghanaians talking on social media. Details and title on the poster go contrary to each other. This is just way out of sanity.

A pretty lady by name Kwahu Abetifi Broni alias Obayaa Konkonti chose to mark her birthday on 12 October not following the regular procedure.

She released a flyer/poster that seems to have garnered the most reactions more than any other birthday fete seen so far. The peculiar characteristic of the flyer will make you confused.

The lady instead of using a title that easily connects with the joyful moment of her life used one with a different meaning.

In lieu of ‘Happy Birthday,’ she opted for the designer to use ‘What a shock’ which literally is used for a dead person.

Take a look at the birthday poster below;

Lady’s birthday poster

Several netizens have reacted after the picture went viral. We’ve gathered some comments of Users. See below;

Nhyiraba Nana Akua :”People this 21st century takes things for granted papa hmmmmnm”.

Janet Adu Dede: “Which kind of joke is this, my sister. pls people are worried about this shock”

Tsikata Augustina: “Almighty God has added you another year. Is de best you can do. Saying what a shock.some jokes are expensive plzzz”

Emelia Lamptey: “My dear are shocked that God has added one more year to ur years?Come on this is not good at all, you don’t joke with things that glorifies God. Thanks.”

Nana Ama Saah Twumasi: “What a shock paa?Maybe she never believe she will see this day”

Which rational person will go this extent? Some jokes are very expensive…..smh