Lady cheats on boyfriend who took care of her for 6 months in the wheelchair when she had an accident
Lifestyle

Lady cheats on boyfriend who took care of her for 6 months in the wheelchair when she had an accident

By Mr. Tabernacle
It is painful when the love of your life disappoints you when you least expected it. It feels like your world is crashing and has come to an end. It’s not a good experience.

One Akye Kwaw on Facebook has shared his painful broken heart experience. According to the distressed young man, he was in a relationship with this lady for 9 months.

But unfortunately, in the third month of their relationship, the lady got into a terrible accident that got her crippled for some time.

So for 6 months, the lady was in the wheelchair helpless and the guy (Akye Kwaw) was the one who helped her. He was there for her in the worst of situations.

Despite the sacrifices and the love, the guy showed toward his lover, the lady had different plans. Kwaw disclosed that her girlfriend as soon as she got back to her feet cheated on him.

Though he didn’t disclose details of the cheating story, it is believed that the lady has moved on with another guy. This is called Pains!!!.

