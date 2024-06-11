type here...
Entertainment

Lady collapses after receiving a break up text message from her boyfriend

By Qwame Benedict
A Ghanaian lady is currently in the hospital and receiving treatment after she received a text message from her boyfriend asking them to break up.

According to the information gathered, she has been in a relationship with the guy for the past four years with the hope that they would get married one day.

But that wasn’t the case as her now ex-boyfriend had different plans for them and that was to break up with her for someone else.

On the said day, she received a text message from her boyfriend and thinking that was their normal message she rushed to open it but her breath seized while reading the content of the message requesting a breakup.

She however managed to finish reading the message to the end but collapsed and had to be rushed to the nearest hospital by a friend who was with her at the time.

In a video available, the young lady could be seen sleeping on a hospital bed while receiving a drip.

Source:GhPage

