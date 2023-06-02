Lady completely destroys her boyfriend’s properties for cheating on her (Video)

- Advertisement -

An unidentified young woman has turned her boyfriend’s fully furnished apartment upside down for jilting her.

Video of the moment the lady stormed the house to register her displeasure and went on a rampage has left many people in shock.

As seen in the clip, the woman was filmed destroying the man’s household items, including kitchen wares, furniture and electrical appliances among others.

At one point, she was seen throwing her ex-boyfriend’s Xbox console downstairs from his balcony which shattered into pieces upon hitting the ground.

She boldly defended her actions as she could be heard saying, “this is what you get when you mess with a…”

