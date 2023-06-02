type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady completely destroys her boyfriend's properties for cheating on her (Video)
Lifestyle

Lady completely destroys her boyfriend’s properties for cheating on her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady completely destroys her boyfriend's properties for cheating on her
- Advertisement -

An unidentified young woman has turned her boyfriend’s fully furnished apartment upside down for jilting her.

Video of the moment the lady stormed the house to register her displeasure and went on a rampage has left many people in shock.

READ ALSO: Ga men are very lazy, they depend on women to survive – Ga lady states (Video)

Lady completely destroys her boyfriend's properties for cheating on her

As seen in the clip, the woman was filmed destroying the man’s household items, including kitchen wares, furniture and electrical appliances among others.

At one point, she was seen throwing her ex-boyfriend’s Xbox console downstairs from his balcony which shattered into pieces upon hitting the ground.

She boldly defended her actions as she could be heard saying, “this is what you get when you mess with a…”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady happily reveals how she transitioned from side chick to becoming the main wife

READ ALSO: Wife leaks bedroom video of her husband and sidechick to shame him on social media

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 2, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    83.4 ° F
    83.4 °
    83.4 °
    72 %
    3.1mph
    100 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    84 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News