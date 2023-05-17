Lady confesses to having 23 boyfriends during church service – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A young Nigerian lady believed to be in her early 20s left her co-church members and pastor in shock after confessing that she alone has about 23 boyfriends at the same time.



According to reports, the Nigerian lady made the confession during a deliverance service at a church in Auchi, Edo state.



In a video that has now gone rife on social media, the lady can be seen standing among eager-looking church members while making interesting revelations.

In the short video which was uploaded to the Instagram page of instablog9ja, the pastor is heard stating to the lady that he realised with his spiritual eye that she has about 23 boyfriends.

Then, with a microphone being held to her mouth, the lady affirmed the pastor’s statement.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the fast-circulating video…

@Stevechucks – Why are they disgracing her even singing with it as if they are more righteous. She definitely need help not to be ridiculed. If she enjoys it there is no way she will be on church seeking for help.

@Ezembay nony – Pure manipulation. The pastor was the one that said it not the girl. The girl don’t have the guts to tell the pastor that he was wrong. Nigeria’s don’t question men of God.

@Kurllyinzillion – But really, how do we always forget to give credit to the backup singers. Any church wey dem dey prophesy, just watch out the backup band

@Officialtyrome – … By now, she’s not supposed to be normal.. How will she be able to comprehend with the BODMAS PROBLEM MEN HAVE

@ChizzyKhalif – how do you people control 2 guys cus me I can’t relate ooo hmm as long as I don’t love you sorry we can’t do anything

Watch the video below to know more…

