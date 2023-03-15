Lady confesses to murdering her own 3-months-old baby so she could travel to UK

- Advertisement -

Things are really happening in hidden places and I believe this is even the least of them. What some people do in hidden places is so evil and it tells it all how this generation is really evil.



One way or the other we all have secrets being dangerous or non-dangerous. Each one of us has something which we wouldn’t like anyone to know about it.

A young Ghanaian lady who currently resided in the UK has anonymously confessed that she murdered her own 3-months old baby in order to seek green pastures abroad.

As revealed by the lady without a sense of regret, just when her baby looked 3 months old, her friend told her her UK visa was ready to travel.

Confused and not knowing what to do, she decided to end the life of her baby so that she could be free to travel abroad.

According to the lady, she believes she did the right thing because opportunity, they say comes but once.

This story happened in 2017, which is 6 years now – The lady was helped to travel to the UK by a guy she met online after breaking up with her boyfriend who impregnated her

Below are how some shocked social media users have reacted to the lady’s confession.

Bless Sweet Adeniji – At least you can even give the child to your boyfriend or family member to take care of erhhh. Or even children’s home kraa mpo.

So when things get better in the US you can come for the child later.

Am not happy about this kraaa.

you are HEARTLESS PAAAAAAA

ohhh God have mercy

Bretuoba Amponsah Marfo – Hmmmmm!

Ask God I be forgiven as the blood of the child is crying against you.

My question is, what if you couldn’t give birth again

Ewuraesi Amanorbia – So you couldn’t get anyone at all to care for him not even an orphanage? Hmm pray to God for forgiveness and it shall be well

Prino Rory Owusu – May God forgive her

But is this a true story

I doubt the credibility of this story.

Monica Wiedong – Aaah u could not get anyone to take of her ? Not even a reliable person in ur life to trust? Am sad oooo hmmm eeee what If is the last chance to have a baby? Hmmmm can not judge u but God will see u through this act

