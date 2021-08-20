- Advertisement -

A lady whom we believe is a staunch Christian created a scene in a commercial bus after one of the passengers asked a preacher to shut up.

According to what we gathered, the bus was heading from Ife to Ede in Osun state of Nigeria when a preacher decided to share the word of God with the passengers.

Few minutes after he started preaching the Gospel a male passenger commanded him to shut up since he was disturbing their peace in the moving bus.

The lady who couldn’t fathom the fact that the man had commanded the preacher to shut up took it upon herself to attack the man saying he didn’t respect God.

Watch the video below:

It has now become a common norm whereby we come across pastors and evangelists preaching on commercial buses popularly known as trotro.

Some people have expressed their unhappiness with the way these pastors tend to make noise in the ‘name’ of preaching.