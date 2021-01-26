Lady confused as to who impregnated her after sleeping with 3 men in one month

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has been caught in a very sticky spot as to who the father of her unborn child is after sleeping with three men.

In a Whatsapp chat with relationship coach Abena Manokekame, the lady who was bent on keeping the baby asked for advice.

The unnamed lady stated that although abortion is not an option for her, she was confused as to who among the three men she slept with is the father because her affair with them fell in the same month.

Miss Abena was in shock and quizzed her how that could be possible. The defiant lady insisted that she could not tell all of them she was pregnant.

SEE CHAT BELOW:

The lady’s actions are just preposterous and in this case, only a DNA test could prove who the real father is.