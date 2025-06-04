Lady prepares soup with crabs still alive

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of herself cooking egusi soup with live crabs still moving inside the pot.

The video which was first shared on TikTok has quickly gone viral and drawn a wave of reactions from viewers.

In the clip, the soup appears nearly done, yet the crabs used in the dish are visibly alive, moving around and even trying to escape the pot.

According to her caption, the young woman said her mother had asked her to prepare the meal, so she began the cooking process.

However, when asked in the comments why the crabs were still alive, she simply responded, “Oh, I didn’t know how to kill them.”

The unexpected scene left many viewers both amused and bewildered, with the comment section buzzing with a mix of humour and shock.

See some reactions below:

Melody??????: “U did well my dear the Bible says we shouldn’t kill.”

TuNeZ ?: “let’s overlook the crabs, whats that soup name ??.”

Nannnn: “Forget the crabs Sis what did you cook ?.”

.aBa??: “It’s a right process she’s just marinating the crab and proteins ?.”

yaknuel: “Eeei, so our future wives bi this. Fellow guys, you better learn how to cook ooo.

Esty baby??: “Achalugo from Aba ??why the crab dey alive.’

kwadwo321: “Are you not ashamed ?.”

