type here...
News

Lady prepares soup with crabs still alive

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady and Egusi soup

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after sharing a video of herself cooking egusi soup with live crabs still moving inside the pot.

The video which was first shared on TikTok has quickly gone viral and drawn a wave of reactions from viewers.

In the clip, the soup appears nearly done, yet the crabs used in the dish are visibly alive, moving around and even trying to escape the pot.

According to her caption, the young woman said her mother had asked her to prepare the meal, so she began the cooking process.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage captures guy stealing phone at the gym

Lady and Egusi soup

However, when asked in the comments why the crabs were still alive, she simply responded, “Oh, I didn’t know how to kill them.”

The unexpected scene left many viewers both amused and bewildered, with the comment section buzzing with a mix of humour and shock.

See some reactions below:

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Melody??????: “U did well my dear the Bible says we shouldn’t kill.”

TuNeZ ?: “let’s overlook the crabs, whats that soup name ??.”

Nannnn: “Forget the crabs Sis what did you cook ?.”

.aBa??: “It’s a right process she’s just marinating the crab and proteins ?.”

yaknuel: “Eeei, so our future wives bi this. Fellow guys, you better learn how to cook ooo.

Esty baby??: “Achalugo from Aba ??why the crab dey alive.’

kwadwo321: “Are you not ashamed ?.”

READ ALSO: Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man in the gym

CCTV footage captures guy stealing phone at the gym

Lady in a wedding gown

Lady spotted in ‘wedding gown’ at someone else’s marriage ceremony

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

My husband uses dragon spray to chop me 3 times a day- woman cries out

Tamale girls fighting over a man in viral video land in the hospital

Tamale ladies

Ghanaians slam Ofoase SHS teachers

Ofoase SHS

Wife in viral tape shares her side of the story

Anambra Woman

Female community members digrace cheating wife

Anambra Market Women
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways