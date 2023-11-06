Lady cries a river after losing her entire savings to sports betting – Video

- Advertisement -

A lady identified as Divine has shared her heartbreaking experience of losing money through sports betting, particularly on Sporty Bet.



In the emotional clip, she was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she delivered a stern warning to others about the perils of engaging in sports betting.



Nigerian lady cries her eyes out after losing all her savings to sports betting; Video causes buzz

In the video, @di_vine expressed deep regret for her involvement in sports betting, and through her tears, she cautioned people to steer clear of this form of gambling, emphasizing the addictive nature of the activity.



She candidly revealed that her engagement with Sporty Bet had taken such a toll on her mental and emotional well-being that she had contemplated taking her own life.

“I don’t think I’ve ever cried for anything in my life the way sportybet made me cry.”

