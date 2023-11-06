type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLady cries a river after losing her entire savings to sports betting...
News

Lady cries a river after losing her entire savings to sports betting – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady cries a river after losing her entire savings to sports betting - Video
- Advertisement -

A lady identified as Divine has shared her heartbreaking experience of losing money through sports betting, particularly on Sporty Bet.


In the emotional clip, she was seen sobbing uncontrollably as she delivered a stern warning to others about the perils of engaging in sports betting.


Nigerian lady cries her eyes out after losing all her savings to sports betting; Video causes buzz

Lady cries a river after losing her entire savings to sports betting - Video

In the video, @di_vine expressed deep regret for her involvement in sports betting, and through her tears, she cautioned people to steer clear of this form of gambling, emphasizing the addictive nature of the activity.


She candidly revealed that her engagement with Sporty Bet had taken such a toll on her mental and emotional well-being that she had contemplated taking her own life.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


“I don’t think I’ve ever cried for anything in my life the way sportybet made me cry.”

Watch The Video Below:

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 6, 2023
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.9mph
40 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways