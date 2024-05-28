type here...
Lady cries as friend who told her not to accept her boyfriend’s proposal now married while she’s single

By Armani Brooklyn

Benita, the woman, revealed that she told her friend that her boyfriend had proposed to her and was prepared to tie the knot, but that her friend had urged her against it because she is still a young woman.

Regretfully, a year later, she is still unmarried and looking for love, while her friend got married and had a child for her husband.

I remember late last year I had told my friend that my then boyfriend was planning to marry me ,she laughed and said “you no wan enjoy your single life abi” so I rejected his proposal fast forward a year later she is married with a child , And here I’m i will be 30 next year” She said.

