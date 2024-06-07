type here...
Lady cries as her boyfriend dumps her for acting as a witch in a drama in school

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian student has shared a hilarious yet sad story about how her two-year relationship abruptly ended after she acted as a witch in a school drama.

The young lady, who is currently studying at Tai Solarin University of Education, took to TikTok to recount her experience.

In her TikTok post, she shared photos of herself in full costume, playing the character of a witch.

The performance, which was part of a school project, left her boyfriend feeling unsettled.

According to her, the intensity of her portrayal and the eerie makeup led her boyfriend to end their relationship, citing fear and discomfort.

The lady included screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation, which revealed the boyfriend’s discomfort.

Despite her attempts to explain that it was merely an acting role, he remained unconvinced and decided to end their relationship.

In the exchange, the boyfriend expressed his unease with statements such as, “I can’t see you the same way after that performance,” and, “It’s like I’m dating a real witch now.”

