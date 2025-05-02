type here...
Lady cries out as she becomes the first person in her family to graduate

By Mzta Churchill

A young beautiful lady has made it into the social media trends after a video she released.

In the video that has since trended across social media platforms, the lady is seen shedding tears.

While many netizens concluded the lady in the video was going through a lot after a watching a few seconds of the video, the latter tells otherwise.

In the video, the lady could be seen saying that she is the first in her family to graduate.

According to her, being from a poor family that depends solely on alms for survival, she never thought she could also graduate.

