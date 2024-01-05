- Advertisement -

A lady is currently shedding tears online after her bag was seized and thrown away by UK airport security.

According to the lady, the bag contained fried cow and ram meats and she had made sure they were wrapped properly but the UK officials thought otherwise and ended up confiscating the bag.

The young woman showed off the confiscated meat in a large bag that was tape-wrapped as she described her ordeal in a video that was uploaded to TikTok.

The unidentified woman can be heard expressing regret and sadness for the incident, but she was unable to take any action because her meats were taken as contraband.

Watch the video below: