type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLady cries out as UK airport securities seized her bag containing assorted...
Entertainment

Lady cries out as UK airport securities seized her bag containing assorted meat

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Lady-crying
Lady-crying
- Advertisement -

A lady is currently shedding tears online after her bag was seized and thrown away by UK airport security.

According to the lady, the bag contained fried cow and ram meats and she had made sure they were wrapped properly but the UK officials thought otherwise and ended up confiscating the bag.

The young woman showed off the confiscated meat in a large bag that was tape-wrapped as she described her ordeal in a video that was uploaded to TikTok.

The unidentified woman can be heard expressing regret and sadness for the incident, but she was unable to take any action because her meats were taken as contraband.

Watch the video below:

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, January 5, 2024
Accra
haze
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
87 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more