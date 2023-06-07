Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Maame Yaa, who dumped his taxi driver boyfriend who paid her fees and took care of her until she completed university has allegedly died according to reports online.

In a video that went some weeks ago, the young betrayed and heartbroken guy shared a 5 minutes clip of himself using schnapps and eggs to curse his ex-girlfriend who says she can no longer date him because he’s not her class.

According to the man, when he first met Maame Yaa, she was a school dropout who sold eggs under the scorching sun to feed herself, her child and her parents.

He enrolled her back into school and catered for her until she graduated.

After Maame Yaa became a graduate and found a new man, she told him he’s no longer her class despite sacrificing all that he had to make her comfortable in life.

In the video, the pained guy additionally revealed that Maame Yaa even had a child when he met her but that didn’t deter him from proposing love to her.

She took care of Maama Yaa’s child as well as her parents because they all depended on the eggs Maa Yaa sold to feed themselves.

The young taxi driver used Maame Yaa’s entire family as thanksgiving to the gods he has summoned her to deal with, on his behalf.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the duabo has worked and Maame Yaa has been confirmed dead.

According to reports, Maame Yaa’s grandmother is also in a critical health condition and might die very soon.

