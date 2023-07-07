type here...
Lifestyle

Lady curses boyfriend in the rain for dumping her after spending Ghc 50,000 on him to travel abroad

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A worrying video that has been spotted by our outfit on Tiktok shows an aggrieved lady cursing her boyfriend to death.

According to the disgruntled lady, she supported her boyfriend with Ghc 50,000 to travel to the US but after getting there, he has blocked her on all the various social media platforms.

Apparently, the guy has started another lady in the States reason he has blocked her Ghanaian girlfriend on Whatsapp and all the other social media platforms.

As disclosed by Melody in the circulating video, her boyfriend deliberately insulted her in a self-made video after she confronted him over his infidelity.

Feeling cheated and stabbed in the back, the lady has summoned the god of thunder and other river gods to deal with the guy on her behalf.

    Source:GHpage

