Lady curses boyfriend she has sponsored for 12 years to death for denying her during a loyalty test

A hardworking lady who trusted her boyfriend with her mind, soul and body has been left heartbroken after she was denied during a loyalty test.

In the short TikTok video that has raised massive eyebrows and received different opinions from social media users – The lady who sells second-hand clothes commonly known as ‘foes’ revealed that she was the one who sponsored her guy’s education.

She also revealed that they have been dating for the past 12 years and he even recently assured her that they will be holding their traditional marriage very soon.

Apparently, the guy is dating another lady named Sandra that’s the name he mentioned after he was asked to mention his girlfriend’s name.

Some social media users have applauded the lady for cursing the guy whiles others are also condemning the act.

Watch the video below to know more…

