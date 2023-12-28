Lady curses boyfriend whom she dated for 7 years for dumping her to marry another woman

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady who’s identified as Mimi Belly on Facebook has publicly come out to rain heavy curses on her ex-boyfriend named John

According to sources, the lady’s boyfriend who’s now married dumped her just a week ago to marry another woman who looks much older than Mimi and is believed to be very rich also.

It has also been reported that Mimi and her ex-boyfriend dated for seven years with the assurance of marriage but unfortunately, she has been used and dumped.

Breaking the sad story on Facebook, Mimi shared a picture of her ex-boyfriend and her new wife and described their union as shameless.

Pained and infuriated captioned the images as…

Congratulations on ur shameless marriage may God purnish u for the rest of ur life frm my heart I wish you nothing but pain till you rest in the bosom of the devil

As of the time of the publication of this article, Mimi’s post had garnered over 2k likes on Facebook alone with over 7.3k comments.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the viral post…

Simon Kefas – Just take it easy bea you don’t neet that now,Okey?

Onyebuchi Torres Man – I really understand everything because is not easy to waist someone’s life and time knowing very well u don’t have plans of setting with her. Is very painful because where all human beings here, put ur self in her shoes

Eze Amarachi – It’s well dear God knows Best, if man tell u wait my dear Run as fast as you leg fit carry you.

Inih Bassey – Hah babe calm down ooo leave the offspring out abeg make d sins of the father remain with d father

