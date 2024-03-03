Lady curses ex-boyfriend who posted his pre-wedding photos on Facebook and tagged her

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady is garnering attention for herself online as she lays hefty curses on her estranged ex-boyfriend who posted his pre-wedding photos on Facebook and tagged her after dumping her.

The lady known as Florence Sudar Clement went on a roll to blast her ex-boyfriend and wish him bad.

It was gathered that their relationship didn’t end on a positive note as expected and the lady felt jilted with his action.

According to sources, the lady had allegedly given him money to start a business together only for him to engage another lady.

She shared photos of the ex boyfriend and cursed his marriage, wishing him misery and grief rather than the happiness of marriage.

She wrote;

“Congratulations on your shameless and useless marriage. May ur marriage taste the 5 rules of grief, May God punish u for the rest of ur life, from my heart I wish u nothing but pain till u rest in the bosom of devil.”

Check out posts below