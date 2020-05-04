Lady defends Ignatius on social media after he snubbed all the girls at Date Rush

- Advertisement -

Viewing audience of the famous TV3 show Date Rush were flabbergasted when a male participant rejected all the ten beautiful females contenders on the show that he could have picked for a date.

READ ALSO: Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

The male participant, Ignatius came on stage with much enthusiasm and attracted all the ladies who were clamouring for his attention.

Surprisingly, Ignatius snubbed all the girls. He claims their reasons for choosing him was not out of love. This angered some of the ladies pushing them to hit back at him.

Well, a lady on Facebook by name Belle Maud has jumped in to defend the alleged big-time fvck boy, Ignatius stating she supports his bold decision for ignoring the ladies who had a “crush” on him ready to date.

According to Maud, she believes all the ladies on the “Date Rush” show are desperate and are not matured enough to choose a man they wish to settle down with.

She is of the view that all the ladies who turned their “rush” on failed to correctly answer the questions they were asked.

Maud strongly believes that the ladies who appear on the show are not level headed as they are just there for the hype and the beauty of the show.

See her post below:

She described Ignatius’ actions on stage as a ‘real’ one.