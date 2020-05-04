LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Lady defends Ignatius on social media after he snubbed all the girls...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Lady defends Ignatius on social media after he snubbed all the girls at Date Rush

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Lady defends Ignatius on social media after he snubbed all the girls on Date Rush
Lady defends Ignatius on social media after he snubbed all the girls on Date Rush
- Advertisement -

Viewing audience of the famous TV3 show Date Rush were flabbergasted when a male participant rejected all the ten beautiful females contenders on the show that he could have picked for a date.

READ ALSO: Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

The male participant, Ignatius came on stage with much enthusiasm and attracted all the ladies who were clamouring for his attention.

Surprisingly, Ignatius snubbed all the girls. He claims their reasons for choosing him was not out of love. This angered some of the ladies pushing them to hit back at him.

Well, a lady on Facebook by name Belle Maud has jumped in to defend the alleged big-time fvck boy, Ignatius stating she supports his bold decision for ignoring the ladies who had a “crush” on him ready to date.

According to Maud, she believes all the ladies on the “Date Rush” show are desperate and are not matured enough to choose a man they wish to settle down with.

She is of the view that all the ladies who turned their “rush” on failed to correctly answer the questions they were asked.

READ ALSO: Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

Maud strongly believes that the ladies who appear on the show are not level headed as they are just there for the hype and the beauty of the show.

See her post below:

She described Ignatius’ actions on stage as a ‘real’ one.

Previous articleBishop Bernard Nyarko’s family finally speaks
Next articleI healed Bernard Nyarko but his family was ungrateful -Pastor Rabi

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Be a man of your own – Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his son

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gideon Kankam Nyarko the eldest son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko has finally broken the silence on the death of his...
Read more
Entertainment

T.B Joshua returns from the mountain with a message from God

Mr. Tabernacle -
Recall, a few days ago popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua after giving a false prophecy as to when Coronavirus (COVID-19) would come...
Read more
Entertainment

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family finally speaks

Mr. Tabernacle -
The untimely death of one of Kumawood's most decorated and talented actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko has come as a shocker to all...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars who recorded a video crying over Bernard Nyarko’s death are fake -Sean Paul

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Kumawood actor and musician Sean Paul has opined that all his colleague actors who recorded themselves crying over the death of...
Read more
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey breaks silence over the sudden death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian actress, television presenter and musician, Emelia Brobbey has reacted to the sudden death of actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.
Read more
Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

RASHAD -
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday's episode of...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, May 4, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Cause of death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko revealed

RASHAD -
GhPage.com confirmed a few moments the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the popular Kumawood actor. The actor turned pastor,...
Read more
Entertainment

Ignatius who snubbed all the girls at Date Rush is engaged to be married

RASHAD -
One of the most popular viral news on social media currently is how one guy humiliated 10 ladies at yesterday's episode of...
Read more
Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong reacts to his alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson

Mr. Tabernacle -
A few months ago there were wild rumours that spread like fire in Ghana about the loudmouth politician Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong...
Read more
Entertainment

Help me whiles I am alive, don’t wait till I die – Bishop Nyarko’s last words

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com reported about the sudden demise of popular actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko a few minutes ago. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_stRfippgD/
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News