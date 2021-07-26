type here...
GhPageNigeria NewsLady deliberately sets supermarket on fire
Nigeria News

Lady deliberately sets supermarket on fire

By Lizbeth Brown
Lady sets supermarket on fire
- Advertisement -

The Nigerian police have currently launched a search warrant for a woman who intentionally set fire to a popular supermarket in Abuja, Nigeria.

In CCTV footage, the unidentified woman was seen deliberately lighting a gas burner in the supermarket which caused the inferno.

The lady instantly walked away after causing the fire which destroyed goods worth millions.

The unfortunate incident happened on 17th July at a popular supermarket known as the Prince Ebeano Supermarket located in Lokogoma district in Abuja.

The fire razed the supermarket throughout the night and into the early hours of the next day.

According to sources, firefighters from several fire stations had to struggle to put the inferno under control.

Watch the video below;

The supermarket is one of the multi-million shopping malls in Nigeria.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 26, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
65 %
5.8mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News