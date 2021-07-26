- Advertisement -

The Nigerian police have currently launched a search warrant for a woman who intentionally set fire to a popular supermarket in Abuja, Nigeria.

In CCTV footage, the unidentified woman was seen deliberately lighting a gas burner in the supermarket which caused the inferno.

The lady instantly walked away after causing the fire which destroyed goods worth millions.

The unfortunate incident happened on 17th July at a popular supermarket known as the Prince Ebeano Supermarket located in Lokogoma district in Abuja.

The fire razed the supermarket throughout the night and into the early hours of the next day.

According to sources, firefighters from several fire stations had to struggle to put the inferno under control.

Watch the video below;

The supermarket is one of the multi-million shopping malls in Nigeria.