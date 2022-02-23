- Advertisement -

Don Simon, Sharwama, and Hollandia have been trending on Ghana’s Twitter since yesterday because a lady in Legon was demanding such items before handing out her number to a guy.

Apparently, the lady had asked the guy to earn her number after he had reached out to him in her DM.

Per the content of their conversation, the lady asked the guy to get her Don Simon and Sharwama if indeed he needed the number so desperately.

The added that the guy delivered the items to her at her hostel near the University of Ghana.

Well, the guy played along.

Subsequently, the lady added that the guy should also get a Hollandia drink for her roommate.

Legon: Lady demands Don Simon, Sharwama and Hollandia before giving out number to guy [Reactions]

The conversation got onto social media, and many have been reacting to it. According to many, it was too cheap for a lady to demand Don Simon and Sharwama before she gave her number out to a guy.

Many believe the ‘release clause’ of many girls at Legon was just Don Simon, Sharwama, and perhaps a Hollandia.

Kalajay wrote: Nothing go pain say u go buy the Don Simon, Shawarma and Hollandia give am then the next time she dey hung the roommate go talk say “ah fr? saa wo Shawarma boy nerr”.

Ara Maestro wrote: Your release clause is shawarma and Don Simon and u are on Twitter claiming big girl level?. Nothing dey bore me plus she dey take hollandia for ein padi too add

Nungua Cardi B wrote: Release clauses in different universities ???

Legon: Don Simon, Sharwama, Hollandia

KNUST: Gorb3

UDS: Tuber of yam

UCC: Lecture notes