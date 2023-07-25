- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian lady has been deported back to her motherland after someone she considers to be her friend in the US reported her to the authorities.

According to the person who shared the story, the lady identified as Frimpongmaa was based in the United States but was unable to secure her papers.

She then opted to work with her best friend’s papers and this meant that her salary was going straight into her friend’s account and they had been doing this for some time.

It continued that Frimpongmaa had accumulated an amount of $70,000 from all her work done into her friend’s account and requested that she withdraw the money for her per their agreement.

She went to the house of her friend so she could withdraw the money for her since she had a pressing issue she wanted to solve. But her friend told her that she was sick and couldn’t withdraw the number for her until in 2 months time.

Her friend claimed that she had been instructed by doctors not to step out but since Frimpongmaa needed the money very badly she told her that she was requesting an Uber to take them to the bank.

“My money is with the sister and I told her to let’s go to the bank to withdraw the money for me. She said she doesn’t have time. She was sick, so I should give her 2 months and that the doctor said she should not go out. So the woman said, I’ll use Uber to pick you up to the bank. This led to an argument,” Frimpongmaa told the source.

The argument led to her friend calling her husband on the phone to say she was being attacked by Frimpongmaa.

Her husband also called the police who rushed to the scene and upon interrogation realised Frimpongmaa was an illegal migrant living in the country.

She was later deported after the court found her guilty of staying illegally in the country.

She is currently in Ghana and currently serving as a dishwasher in a chop bar.

