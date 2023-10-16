Lady dies 12 days after graduating from the University

- Advertisement -

Chidera John, a recent first-class biochemistry graduate from the Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa, Nigeria, has tragically passed away in an accident.

The news of her untimely death came only a few days after her joyous graduation celebration.

The announcement of Chidera’s demise was made by a fellow student from the same university, Jerry Godsent, in a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday, October 16.

Chidera’s graduation ceremony took place just 12 days before her unfortunate accident.

Jerry disclosed that Chidera was originally from Abia state, and her father’s burial had occurred on September 21, 2023, shortly before her own passing.

Heartbreakingly, Chidera was an only child, leaving her grieving mother alone in the world.

The entire community has been deeply saddened by the loss of this bright and promising young woman.

Chidera’s academic accomplishments and recent graduation had filled her family and friends with pride, making her passing even more poignant.

The circumstances of the accident that claimed her life were not detailed in the announcement, but the sense of loss and mourning was palpable in Jerry’s post.