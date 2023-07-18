- Advertisement -

A lady who got married some two weeks ago has met her untimely death and this has left her friends and family in a state of mourning.

According to the information gathered, the young lady was returning to work when the bus in which she was travelling collided with another car.

It continued that the deceased identified as Portia Owusu Asante got married on July 2, 2023, and was returning to work after her honeymoon yesterday July 17, 2023, when the unfortunate incident happened.

Sharing the story on Twitter Kobby Kyei who fortunately was at the scene of the incident posted on his timeline.

“A tragic accident involving a Zhong Tong Bus with registration number GW 5546-23, carrying passengers from Kumasi to the Volta region, occurred near Sekyere Kankan in the early hours of today.”

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

