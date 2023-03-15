Sad: Beautiful lady dies while undergoing liposuction to enhance her looks [Video]

- Advertisement -

Destiny, a young woman, reportedly passed away after receiving liposuction surgery at the Cynosure aesthetics hospital.

The deceased patient underwent liposuction surgery, and, according to the woman who relayed the incident via Snapchat, she was meant to be released on the fourth day but experienced some breathing problems instead.

She claims that on the fourth day following the operation, the dead began to have respiratory problems.

According to the screenshot that was posted, she was given oxygen by the nurses and physicians, which temporarily stabilized her condition before it deteriorated.

An eyewitness has accused Cynosure Aesthetics Hospital of medical malpractice and of killing a young woman.

