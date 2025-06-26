Lady discovered dead in the hotel room with her hands tied at her back

NIGERIA – A lady identified as Aldi Johnson has reportedly been strangled inside a hotel in Abuja.

A witness simply identified as Ifeanyi said the lady checked into the hotel located at 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa on Monday night with a yet to be identified young man in the area.

She said the lady was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital for medical evaluation.

Following the tragic news, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Saka Adewale has urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the Police to carry out a comprehensive inquiry,” she said.

He has advised young ladies to exercise caution in their interactions, especially with unfamiliar individuals, and to always share their whereabouts with trusted friends or family members for safety purposes.

